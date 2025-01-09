UniAbuja Community rallies behind Prof Maikudi As VC

Deans of Faculties, native communities, directors of centers, and heads of departments at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have expressed strong backing for Professor Aisha Maikudi appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

During a brief interaction with the vice chancellor to congratulate her on the appointment on Thursday, they commended her academic excellence, leadership acumen, and commitment to the growth of the institution.

Speaking, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Abdulfatai Jimoh, said, “It is Allah who gives position to whosoever he wishes.”

He assured the vice chancellor of their full support, adding that the process leading to her appointment was without any violations.

“We are here this morning, as your representatives in our various faculties, to come and pay our congratulatory visit to you on your emergence, which is the will of Almighty Allah, as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja.”

“As senior members of the University of Abuja, we are here to assure you and to tell the world that the process that led to your emergence as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja was without any violation of rank or breach of extant laws as far as the University of Abuja is concerned.”

The Director of the Centre for Distance Learning at the University of Abuja, Sadiq Abba, speaking on behalf of the directors, congratulated the vice chancellor, urging her to reconcile all the forces she had overcome.

He urged the VC to stand tall and manage an institution with significant diversity in religion, tribe, ethnicity, and sectionalism.

“So, please, we should be able to now govern, reconcile, and bring them in. But for people who want to fight and spread lies, we are ready to fight.”

In response, Maikudi thanked the members of the academic community for their solidarity and show of support, saying she counted on their continued backing.

She said: “We are the university, and to make the university move forward and be peaceful during my term as the Acting Vice Chancellor, what we did was come together as one.

“When we knew we were fractured and needed to heal, it was our home. So we all came together, and you all gave me the support I needed. There was nothing I didn’t ask any of you that you didn’t do.

“No matter what time it was, how early or how late, you all stood up to the challenge and helped me succeed. All the achievements I had during my term—it was a short term of six months, but it was a very impactful period because we had so many issues that we needed to solve and you all gave me the support,” she said.

Earlier, Professor Mathew Dada, Director of Community Development, who spoke on behalf of the natives, said they were strongly behind her appointment.

He extended the support of the indigenes and the Royal Fathers for the success of the vice chancellor’s administration.