News

UniAbuja appoints female acting registrar 

The Governing Council of University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Mrs Islamiya Abdulraheem as acting registrar of the institution pending the appointment of a substantive registrar. 

The council appointed Islamiya at its 71st Extraordinary meeting on 5th November, 2024.

Before her appointment, Islamiya, a seasoned administrator, was a deputy registrar in charge of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, and also Deputy Registrar, Establishment.

A statement released on Wednesday by Dr Habib Yakoob, Acting Director, Information and University Relations, University of Abuja, said her appointment will take effect on 12th November, 2024.

She will take over from Malam Yahaya Mohammed whose tenure will expire November 12, following a five-year tenure as registrar.

