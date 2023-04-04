Unemployment takes centre stage at Innovation for African varsities conference

The British Council’s Innovation for African Universities (IAU) has brought together top personalities to celebrate the creativity and resilience of African Youths at its just…

The British Council’s Innovation for African Universities (IAU) has brought together top personalities to celebrate the creativity and resilience of African Youths at its just concluded international conference in Accra Ghana.

The conference took the showcase of its grant cycle 1 results to Ghana of some of the 35 projects that evolved out of the IAU Programme pilot executed in 4 countries of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

UN drug report, a reason to unite against cartels in Nigeria

Agora Policy asks FG to fortify anti-corruption measures

A statement by the council said projects included drone-race zone to demonstrate one of the project’s (Integrated Aerial Systems) and the use of drones to disperse fertilizers efficiently on farms in South Africa.

Speaking, Executive Chairman, Sakfos, Dr Abu Sakara, an expert in food security, farming systems, soil science, technology innovation and advisory services, gave a passionate rallying call for more to be done to transform the youth population growth situation into comparative advantage describing the

resilience and ambitions of the continent’s young population as significant assets.