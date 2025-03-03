Uncertainty trails Lagos assembly plenary as security officers block entrance

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos
Security personnel are currently all over the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly, preventing journalists from gaining entry into Monday’s plenary.
It was gathered the plenary was scheduled for 1 pm.
The tight security presence includes combined team of policemen, civil defence, and officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps.
This comes on the heels of the impeached speaker Mudashiru Obasa return to the assembly last Thursday.
Obasa’s return sparked controversies as he insisted that he was still the Speaker of the House.
Obasa was removed on January 13, 2025, by over 30 of the 40 lawmakers at the assembly.
He was subsequently replaced by Mojisola Meranda.
