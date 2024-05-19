Unbridled creativity unleashed at the STORIES

The STORIES, an exhibition which reflects poetry and innovation in the arts and creativity industry, has again reflected the need for Nigeria to invest in…

The STORIES, an exhibition which reflects poetry and innovation in the arts and creativity industry, has again reflected the need for Nigeria to invest in the creative industry.

The works on display at the STORIES were all in alignment with poetry and the curating offerings by Edumoh, Mary John and Iwetan Eyituoyo, which was recently displayed in Abuja in collaboration with the Female Artists’ Association of Nigeria (FEAAN).

Speaking on the exhibition, the curators, Iwetan Eyituoyon and Mary John, noted that “It was well-curated, with a clear blend of artistic nuances and visual balance and was a celebration of the limitless potential of expression as well as a gathering of diverse voices and perspectives brought to bear under one roof.

“It provides an eclectic mix of emotions, ideas, and experiences brought to life by the transformative power of art.”

“The STORIES is also a collective dedicated to showcasing diverse narratives through various mediums, fostering a community of talented underground artists, and promoting the transformative power of art and storytelling,” they explained.

They added that it “is an alternative space art exhibition featuring brilliant artists and showcasing the rich underground culture of art while facilitating conversations around art and between artists. It is a space for growth and connection with the arts that shock and awaken,”

Also at the STORIES were artistic expressions in various media, such as acrylic on canvas, photography, and thought-provoking installations.

The artistic works on display include Emmanuel Uloko’s ‘The Naive Loverboy’, Maybe there’s hope for me after all (The Magician’s Tale) (2024) Oil on Canvas, Monalisa (2022) Ballpoint pen and ink on paper, Old Ville Downtown (2024) by Oryiman Agbaka, 9/11 (2017) Oil on Canvas, Cityscape Abstract (2022)