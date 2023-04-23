Unbeaten Bendel Insurance win first match in six weeks

Bendel Insurance yesterday won their first league match in six weeks after defeating El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 in Match Day 15 of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier…

Bendel Insurance yesterday won their first league match in six weeks after defeating El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 in Match Day 15 of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The Benin Arsenal who prior to this match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City had drawn their last five games but still remain unbeaten in Group A of the league.

They had drawn 1-1 with Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United, Bendel Insurance and Remo Stars respectively before returning to winning ways against El-Kanemi Warriors who have managed just 1 win in their last 10 matches.

The first half had ended goalless but the home side turned on the heat on their visitors as two quick goals put the home side in a comfortable lead.

Ismael Seriki had headed them in front on 54 minutes and substitute Austine Ogunye made it two on 58 minutes.

However, in the 69th minute, Muhammed Hussaini trimmed the lead as he scored from the spot to make it 2-1.

The away side who are sitting comfortably at the base of the table tried to earn a draw but were unable to do so as Insurance made it a double over them this season.

Meanwhile, league action continues today as Niger Tornadoes host Abia Warriors while Nasarawa United visit Plateau United. Sunshine Stars will attempt to shine brighter when Lobi Stars come visiting while Doma United will battle Bayelsa United in Gombe.

In other games, Enyimba will trade tackles with Remo Stars while Gombe United will seek to shoot down Shooting Stars.

The game between Wikki Tourists and Rivers United has been postponed due to the latter’s CAF Confederation Cup game with Young Africans today.