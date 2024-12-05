UN Women seeks traditional, religious leaders’ involvement in combating SGBV

The United Nations Women (UN Women) has called on Nigeria’s traditional rulers and religious leaders to take an active role in addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country.

Dr. Nesreen El-Nolla, UN Women’s Deputy Representative, made this appeal in Abuja during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence event.

The annual programme, organised in collaboration with Magdala Unity Foundation (MUF), was themed “UNiTE to Eliminate Violence Against Women.”

Speaking at the event, Dr El-Nolla emphasised the prevalence of SGBV in Nigeria, saying: “One in every three women in Nigeria suffers some form of violence, and these are just the reported cases. Many others go unreported. Despite significant progress, such as the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, more must be done to end violence against women.”

She underscored the critical role of traditional and religious leaders, alongside male allies, in advocating for and protecting the rights of women and girls.

Ambassador Victoria Bola Ihesiulor, President of Magdala Unity Foundation, highlighted the event’s goal of dismantling barriers preventing women and girls from achieving their potential. She also called for collaboration among organizations to build a strong network supporting women’s welfare.

“Women continue to face systemic inequalities, limited political participation, and the scourge of gender-based violence. Children, too, are subjected to various forms of violence, including psychological, emotional, economic, social, and physical abuse,” Ihesiulor noted.

The workshop aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of SGBV, address its root causes, and promote sustainable solutions through education on legal frameworks to combat violence.