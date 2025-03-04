UN: WFP closes southern African bureau amid funding cuts

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), which gets much of its funding from the United States, is closing its southern African bureau due to funding constraints, the agency said on Monday.
WFP gets nearly half of its donations in a typical year from the United States, which is slashing foreign aid contracts around the world as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
Regional spokesperson Tomson Phiri said that the agency would consolidate its eastern and southern African operations and run both from Nairobi.
He told Reuters it would not affect country operations in Southern Africa, where WFP is supporting millions of people affected by drought.
“The goal is to stretch every dollar and target maximum resources to our frontline teams,” said Phiri.
