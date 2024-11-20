UN seeks establishment of Trust Fund for victims of terrorism 

The United Nations has called for the establishment of Trust Fund for the victims of terrorism and violent extremism to empower and support the survivors.

According to the international organisation, the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and other violent extremists have caused hardship, displacement and deaths of thousands of persons.

The Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre, Mauro Miedico, stated this on Wednesday at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Abuja, during the launch of the model legislative provisions.

“The establishment of the Victims Trust Fund under the Terrorist Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2022 is key to supporting victims and empowering survivors with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Nigeria’s northeast region has faced considerable hardship with Boko Haram’s violence causing thousands of deaths, widespread displacement and community devastation,” he said.

The UN official also promised that the organisation would partner with the Nigerian government to ensure that victims of terrorism are empowered.

Miedico added, “By partnering with the Nigerian government, we aim to foster resilience, empower survivors and reinforce a shared vision of justice, peace and stability.

“As we continue this journey, I look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Nigeria together with the momentum generated by the Abuja process, we can ensure that the rights and dignity of victims and survivors are upheld and that terrorism devastating impact is met with strength, justice and unity.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the federal government was sensitive to addressing the needs of terrorism victims.

Fagbemi, who was represented by the

Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar, said the government was committed to upholding the rights of the victims of terrorism.

“As government, we recognise the importance of addressing the needs of victims, as indeed the scourge of terrorism has cast a long shadow over our nation, leaving behind a trail of suffering, loss, and trauma.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we not only combat terrorism but also provide comprehensive support to its victims. Nigeria has taken significant strides in recent years to enhance its counterterrorism efforts.

“The Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, with its provisions for the Victim Support Trust Fund, represents a crucial step in providing tangible support to victims of terrorism.

“The Attorney-General’s office, as the custodian of the law, is committed to ensuring the effective implementation of these provisions and the Model Legal Provisions.”

On his part, the coordinator, National Counter-terrorism Centre, Adamu Laka, a Major-General, said terrorists’ activities in the northern region had disrupted education and social cohesion.

“The case of the Chibok girls and other similar abductions serve as grim reminders of the enduring impact of terrorism on our society. These tragic events have shattered families and left entire communities grappling with fear, loss, and a deep sense of insecurity.

“Beyond the immediate victims, the ripple effects are felt in the displacement of populations, the disruption of education, and the breakdown of social cohesion.

“Against this backdrop, today’s launch of the Model Legislative Provisions Project to Support the Needs and Protect the Rights of Victims and Survivors of Terrorism marks a significant step forward.

“The Model Legislative Provisions reflects the strength of our partnership with the UNOCT and UNODC and aligns with our common vision of building Nigeria’s capacity to prevent, detect, investigate, and prosecute terrorist offences while ensuring robust support for victims.

“I am pleased to note that this project will enhance the operationalization of the Victims Trust Fund, as enshrined in the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022. It underscores our collective commitment to restoring dignity, promoting resilience, and providing justice for victims and survivors of terrorism.”