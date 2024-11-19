UN permanent seat: Tinubu lobbies G-20 leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said there is an urgent need for the United Nations Security Council to reform its structure to ensure its continued relevance in global interventions.

The President, who reiterated Nigeria’s readiness and capability to represent Africa within the United Nations, called on the G20 Leaders to champion the idea “haven admitted the African Union as a group member.”

He made the demand at the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

President Tinubu said, “ The Security Council should expand its permanent and non-permanent member categories to reflect the world’s diversity and plurality. Africa deserves priority in this.

“Africa deserves priority in this process, and two permanent seats should be allocated to it with equal rights and responsibilities. Nigeria stands ready and willing to serve as a representative of Africa in this capacity.”

The president’s statement which was read on his behalf by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, noted that the G20 now wears a toga of a forward-looking international institution that upholds reform-minded multilateralism.

He especially commended the decision by the G20 to grant permanent membership to the African Union and for its consistency in sustaining the tradition of inviting guest countries to join the group.

President Tinubu has also hailed the creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, championed by President Luiz Lula da Silva of Brazil, saying the alliance is pivotal in the global fight against hunger and poverty.

He lauded the initiative and described it as the right step to address one of the world’s most significant challenges.

“This bold and visionary step underscores Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today.

“The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, and it also sends a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the globe.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organisations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive approach not only to addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty,” he said.

President Tinubu compared this global initiative to one of the eight priority areas he outlined at his inauguration 18 months ago, expressing Nigeria’s eagerness to adopt international best practices to advance its economic development.