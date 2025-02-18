un appeals for $6bn for sudan crisis aid in 2025

The UN appealed Monday for $6 billion to provide desperately needed aid to people in war-ravaged Sudan and millions of refugees fleeing “appalling” conditions.

The aim is to assist nearly 26 million people this year, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA and refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint appeal.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a brutal conflict between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UN agencies said the civil war has displaced 12 million people, of whom around 3.5 million have fled the country.

They stressed that at the same time, nearly two-thirds of Sudan’s population needs emergency aid, as swathes of the country face famine conditions.

“Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions,” UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

“Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling.”

Famine conditions have already been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including in displacement camps in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains, the UN statement said.

And “catastrophic hunger is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins”, it warned.

The UN said it was appealing for $4.2 billion to reach nearly 21 million people inside Sudan with life-saving aid and protection.

The UN said it would also need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people – both Sudanese refugees and their host communities – in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

“Today, one-third of Sudan’s entire population is displaced,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement, highlighting that “the consequences of this horrific and senseless conflict spread far beyond Sudan’s borders”.