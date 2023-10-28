Umahi inspects Third Mainland Bridge, others with Ferry

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, is currently on a tour of the Third Mainland Bridge and other bridges in Lagos State. Umahi embarked on…

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, is currently on a tour of the Third Mainland Bridge and other bridges in Lagos State.

Umahi embarked on the tour with officials of the Ministry led by the Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha.

The first port of call for the Minister was the Third Mainland Bridge which he inspected by ferry from the under water.

Other federal bridges inspected in Lagos are Carter Bridge, Onikan/Bonny Camp, among others.

The inspection is still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

It was meant to check the status of the bridge with their bearings, pile caps and other structures holding the bridges.

