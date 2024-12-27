Umahi calls for collective efforts to make Nigeria better

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has called for more collective efforts among Nigerians to make Nigeria great.

In a felicitation message to celebrate Christmas, the minister prayed for the progress of Nigeria.

Umahi said, “In a moment like this, we are expected to reflect on our devotion to the cause of the nation and the gains of fostering stronger bonds and positive memories in our interpersonal relationships.

“Our nation, Nigeria, deserves nothing less than the commitment of love for our country and devotion to the tenets of peace and progress from all citizens.

“All we need is a reciprocation of faith, hope, solidarity, loyalty, and love for our nation.”