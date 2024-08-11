Ulama forum condemns hijack of #EndBadGovernance protest

The Ulama Forum in Nigeria has condemned the recent spate of violence and vandalism that accompanied the hardship protests in some states. Daily Trust reports…

The Ulama Forum in Nigeria has condemned the recent spate of violence and vandalism that accompanied the hardship protests in some states.

Daily Trust reports that there were acts of arson, killing and violence by protesters, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria, where the protests apparently went out of hand.

The Ulama in a statement on Saturday jointly signed by its convener, Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, its Secretary, Engr Basheer Adamu Aliyu and other members, said: “The Ulama Forum unequivocally condemns the undemocratic and uncivil conduct of the protests in a number of states which were attended with wanton destruction of public and private property and unfortunate loss of precious lives.

“It is sad and disheartening to see youth, who represent the future of the nation, depicting violence of the highest animalistic tendencies and abuse of cultural and religious norms and values in the basest and most profane manner.

“That mosques, hospitals, street lights, and even facilities meant for youth empowerment, were not spared from the senseless destruction speaks volumes of the level of moral and ethical decay in our society.”

While urging governments at all levels to take immediate and effective measures to curtail the civil unrest in the country, they called on protesters to shun violence and embrace peaceful means of expressing their grievances.

According to the Ulama, dialogue remained the most effective and constructive approach to resolving conflicts and achieving lasting solutions.

“Use the avenue of dialogue to seek explanations and accountability on government interventions and programmes like the Skill-Up Artisan Programme (SUPA), the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP), and the various credit facilities announced by the government.

“The youth should track each of the programmes and strategies to benefit from them most appropriately,” the statement said