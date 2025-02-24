UKRAINE: Zelensky offers to resign in exchange for NATO membership

Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday – the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion – that he was ready to quit as Ukraine’s president if it meant Kyiv would be admitted to the NATO military alliance.

SPONSOR AD

Zelensky has faced fierce criticism from the new US administration and said he wants to meet Donald Trump before the US president meets his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has been calling for Ukraine to be given NATO membership as part of any deal to end the war, but the Washington-led alliance has been reluctant to make a pledge.

“If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready. … I can exchange it for NATO,” Zelensky told a Kyiv press conference, adding he would depart “immediately” if necessary.

Zelensky and Trump have been engaged in a war of words since US and Russian officials met last week in Saudi Arabia for their first high-level talks in three years.