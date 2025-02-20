UKRAINE: Trump brands Zelensky ‘a dictator’

US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” Wednesday, widening a personal rift with major implications for efforts to end the conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion three years ago.

The United States had provided funding and arms to Ukraine but, in an abrupt policy shift since coming to power, Trump has opened talks with Moscow.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform of the Ukrainian leader, whose five-year term expired last year.

SPONSOR AD

Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.