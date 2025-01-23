UKRAINE: Make deal ‘now’ or face tariffs, sanctions, Trump tells Putin

US President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to make a deal to end the grinding Ukraine war “now” or face tariff hikes and more sanctions.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said he was “not looking to hurt Russia” and had “always had a very good relationship with President Putin,” a leader for whom he has expressed admiration in the past.

SPONSOR AD

“All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”

Trump was taking a harder line than he had during a White House press conference on Tuesday when he said it “sounds likely” that he would apply additional sanctions if Putin did not come to the table.