Russian units said it has eliminated more than 290 Ukrainian military in the border areas of the Kursk region within the past 24 hours.

Russian Defence ministry said on Wednesday, that, they destroyed one tank, an armored personnel carrier and four armored combat vehicles.

“During the day, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 290 servicepeople, and a tank, an armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles.

“Four vehicles and three artillery pieces were destroyed,’’ the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk direction since the start of hostilities amount to approximately 50,120 fighters, 294 tanks, and 217 infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added. (RIA/NAN)