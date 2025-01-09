✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
International

UKRAINE 290 Ukrainian soldiers killed within 24hrs – Russia

    By .

Russian units said it has eliminated more than 290 Ukrainian militaries in the border areas of the Kursk region within the past 24 hours.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, that they destroyed one tank, an armoured personnel carrier and four armoured combat vehicles.

“During the day, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 290 servicepeople, and a tank, an armoured personnel carrier, four armoured combat vehicles.

“Four vehicles and three artillery pieces were destroyed,’’ the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk direction since the start of hostilities amount to approximately 50,120 fighters, 294 tanks, and 217 infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added. (RIA/NAN)

 

