Ukah re-elected Ibori Golf, Country Club captain

The Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Patrick Ukah, has been re-elected as the Captain of the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGGC), Asaba for a second term.

His re-election took place during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the club held on February 2, 2025.

Speaking after his victory, Ukah expressed gratitude to club members for their confidence in his leadership. He pledged to continue improving the club’s facilities and ensuring that ongoing development projects are completed.

“My vision is to make IGGC a true country home, and we will ensure that all laid-down structures are fully completed,” he said.

Ukah assured members that his new tenure would bring even greater progress to the club.