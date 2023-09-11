UK opens visa application submission centre in Enugu

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from 13…

This facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bustop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service, a statement by the High Commission said.

The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.

This is in addition to current locations in Abuja. Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,” the statement said.

