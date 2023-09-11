✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    UK opens visa application submission centre in Enugu

    The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from 13…

    The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from 13 September 2023.
    This facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bustop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service, a statement by the High Commission said.
    The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.
    This is in addition to current locations in Abuja. Lagos and Port Harcourt.
    “The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.
    “Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,” the statement said.

