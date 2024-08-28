UK jails Nigerians over certificate forgery

Four members from a Nigerian gang have been jailed in the UK for forging 2,000 marriage certificates. The certificates allow people to live in the…

Four members from a Nigerian gang have been jailed in the UK for forging 2,000 marriage certificates.

The certificates allow people to live in the UK illegally.

Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi and Adekunle Kabir were sentenced for a total of 13 years after a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in London, on Tuesday.

Between March 2019 and May 2023, the defendants were said to have conspired to make fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme applications.

They provided false Nigerian Customary Marriage Certificates and other fraudulent documentation to support the applications of Nigerian nationals in order to remain in the UK.

More than 2,000 false marriage documents forged by the gang were uncovered through an investigation led by Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigators, in partnership with Home Office International Operations based in Lagos.

“This group was absolutely prolific in their desire to abuse our borders and have rightly been brought to justice.

“As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain. I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people’s desperation to remain in the UK.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who prey on vulnerable people to make money,” said Home Office chief immigration officer, Paul Moran.

Onifade and Shodipo were both found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud.

Kabir was found guilty of possession of an identity document with improper intention but cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception.

Gbadamosi was convicted of obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation.