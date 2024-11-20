✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
UK court jails 4 Nigerians over knife fight

    By Joshua Odeyemi 

Four Nigerians have been jailed by a UK court following their involvement in a street fight in London where a victim was stabbed with a knife.

Leicestershire Police on Monday said a complex investigation led to the four people being sentenced for violent disorder following the incident in Leicester in November 2021.

“The fight, which broke out during the early hours of Thursday, November 4, 2021, involved weapons being used including knives and a baseball bat. A man, who was 18 at the time, suffered stab wound injuries in the incident requiring hospital treatment,” it said.

After the suspects left the scene, police enquiries carried out over the following few months included CCTV analysis, phone work and public appeals which led to identifications being made.

“On Thursday, 14 November, following a full investigation and a six-week trial, which concluded last month (October), four people were sentenced in connection with the incident. The defendants were all students at De Montfort University in Leicester at the time of the incident:

“Destiny Ojo, 21, of Warland Road, Plumstead, London, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm and committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Habib Lawal, 21, of Lumley Close, Bexley, London, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm and committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Ridwanulahi Raheem, 21, of George Mathers Road, Lambeth, London, was sentenced to three years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

“Joshua Davies-Ero, 21, of Springfield Road, Bexley, London, was sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder.”

The police said a fifth defendant, Justin Asamoah, 22, of Rawnsley Avenue, Merton had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. He is due to be sentenced on Friday (22 November).

 

