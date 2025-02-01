UK appoints British-Nigerian as trade envoy

The British government has appointed a British-Nigerian politician, Florence Eshalomi as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy to Nigeria.

The 44-year-old Eshalomi, an MP representing the Vauxhall and Camberwell Green constituency, holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Political and International Studies, with Law from Middlesex University.

The appointment makes Eshalomi the second Nigerian to hold the position.

While announcing the appointment in a statement on Tuesday, UK’s Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said the decision was aimed at attracting investment into the UK and boosting economic growth.

“I have launched a new team of trade envoys who will use their experience, expertise and knowledge to unlock new markets around the world for British businesses, attract investment into the UK and ultimately drive economic growth,” Reynolds said.

Confirming her appointment on X on Tuesday, Eshalomi stated that it was an honour to have been appointed as United Kingdom’s trade envoy to Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to building on my close ties with Nigeria to promote a strong and flourishing economic relationship between our two great nations.

“I am looking forward to strengthening UK’s relationship with Nigeria to explore shared growth and opportunities for both countries,” she wrote on X.