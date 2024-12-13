✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
UHC: FG to procure essential medicines to mitigate rising costs

Ali Pate
Prof. Ali Pate
    By Ojoma Akor

The federal government is working towards pool-procuring essential medicines to provide succour for rising cost of medicines and healthcare products.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the commemoration of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day by the ministry.

He said, “We recognise the increasing cost of healthcare (services and drugs), and to provide succour to the population in the short term, under the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), we are in the process of pool-procuring essential medicines to ensure quality, availability, and affordability of these drugs within our public facilities.”

He said in the medium and long term, the local manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and commodities would help reduce costs and ensure availability within the country.

 

