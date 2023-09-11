Ugochinyere: Tribunal Judgement on Ideato Constituency Contradicts Positions Of The Law

Member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has said the judgement of the the Imo Sate National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which ordered supplementary election contradicted the positions of the law.

The Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) in his reaction to the judgement, said despite the obvious positions of law, the tribunal did what it did.

He was referring to Section 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) which only allows a political party to challenge the decisions and activities of INEC disqualifying its own candidate from participating in an election, or to complain that the provisions of the Electoral Act or any other law have not been complied within respect of the nomination of the party’s own candidates, time table for an election, registration of voters and other activities of INEC in respect of preparation for an election.

Also, in its judgment in SC/CV/501/2023, the Supreme Court held that “A political party that files a suit to challenge the nomination of the candidate of another party will be a nosy busybody, a meddlesome interloper, peeping into the affairs of his neighbour without any backing in law. No court of law can entertain such a Suit” yet the tribunal went ahead and disqualified Ikenga on the challenge by the APC candidate, Abazu Chika Benson.

Accusing Governor Hope Udzodimma of having a hand in the situation, the PDP lawmaker said: “Hope Uzodimma thinks he can take champagne on what transpired in the Tribunal today. He should know that this will not change who we are. We will hold him to account.

“Hope Uzodimma should know that we will never bow, Imo will win and Ideato will win. Let me state it clearly to Hope Uzodimma, the outcome of whatever happens in this House of Representatives election will not define who Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is. It has never been a do or die fight, but be rest assured that I will give it my best shot and my best shot has always been on the side of the people, sanctioned by God.”

He added, Ugochinyere said: “We are coming to Imo for campaigns, when we come down, Ndi Imo will see that nothing has happened in the past four years except using the common patrimony of the people to massage the over bloated ego of an underserving emperor who will soon be voted out by the people.”

The Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to within 90 days, conduct a supplementary election in the constituency.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...