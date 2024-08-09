Ugochinyere, other lawmakers meet Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, along five other federal lawmakers on Friday…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, along five other federal lawmakers on Friday met in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Friday.

The five other lawmakers include, Rt. Hon. Danga Abdulmaleek (Kogi), Rt. Hon. Peter Aniekwe (Anambra),

Rt. Hon. Mathew Nwaogu (Imo), Rt. Hon. Midala Usman (Bornu) and Rt. Hon. Nkem Kama (Ebonyi).

The breakfast meeting which held behind closed doors it was learnt aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to current state of the nation which led to the nationwide protest against the government.

Ugochinyere hinted that there is still hope for Nigeria but tough decision must be taken to pull the country out the present challenges which have adverse effects on the citizenry.

According to the lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, such tough decisions will include the overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas sector which is at the centre of the economic survivability.

He said while the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu led House has and is always eager to provide legislative interventions to address the socioeconomic quagmire of the country, the executive saddled with constitutional duty of implementation must redouble its efforts towards tackling the issues.