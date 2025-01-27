Ugochinyere mourns victims of Enugu  tanker fire

The Chairman, House of Representatives committee on petroleum (downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has expressed deep grief and sympathy with the people and government of Enugu state over the fuel tanker explosion, leading to the death of several people and many others injured in southeastern state.

Ugochinyere, who is the member representing Ideato federal constituency of Imo state, in a statement on Sunday lamented the reoccurrence of the same tragedy, barely a week after a similar incidence in Niger state.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of those who died from horrific incidence and quick recovery of the survivors while condoling with families of the deceased and empathising with the victims.

The lawmaker while expressing his worry over the recurring decimal of petrol tanker explosion which has become a national tragedy, indicated interest in sponsoring a piece of legislation to regulate the movement of petrol tankers at night.

“I’m deeply saddened by the horrific tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday along 9th Mile 82 Division Expressway, Ugwuonyeama section in Enugu state when a tanker truck loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called petrol reportedly collided with some vehicles and erupted in flames, killing people.

“It is quite unfortunate, to say the least that this tragedy is repeating itself barely one week after a similar incident happened when another tanker exploded in Niger state which resulted into the death of over 80 people while several others severely injured are still receiving treatment in different hospitals.

“I therefore, express my deep grief and sympathies with the people and government of Enugu state, under the leadership of my brother and friend, Dr Peter Mbah. It is my sincere prayer that God Almighty, grant the deceased eternal rest and grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss while granting quick healing to survivors.

“Beyond calling on government at all levels to take urgent steps towards averting the reoccurrence of such tragedies, I shall be putting forward a legislation aimed at regulating the movement of petrol tankers at night and ensuring the safety of other road users even in the day time when petroleum products are conveyed across the country,” the statement read.