UEFA to mull penalty rule change after Alvarez controversy

UEFA on Thursday said it would consider a potential rule change after Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez’s penalty was controversially disallowed in their Champions League shootout loss to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid won Wednesday’s shootout 4-2 after a 2-2 draw on aggregate to qualify for the quarterfinals, with Atletico coach Diego Simeone casting suspicion on the decision to rule out Alvarez’s spot-kick.

The Argentina international was deemed by VAR to have kicked the ball twice, touching it with his standing foot as he slipped before striking to score.

“Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it,” UEFA said in a statement.