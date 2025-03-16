UDUS sacks 3 staff over ‘misconducts,’ promotes 85 others

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has sacked three of its staff over alleged misconducts.
The staff members were alleged to have committed offences ranging from result alteration, sexual harassment and abscondment from duty.
A statement signed by the university’s Director, Information and Public Relations, Malam Isma’ila Muhammad Yauri, said the decision was taken during the 171st regular meeting of the Governing Council of the University held on March 12, 2025.
Meanwhile, the council has approved the promotion of nine lecturers to the rank of professors and 10 as readers within the academic hierarchy.
The statement added that 33 others were promoted to the rank of senior lecturers.
Also, 33 senior non-academic staff were promoted by the council.
