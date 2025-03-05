Udom Emmanuel Returns Home After Honouring EFCC Invitation

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, CON, has returned home after honouring an invitation by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was made known in a press statement issued by Barrister Stephen Abia, his counsel.

He stated that “In what was purely a routine affair, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, CON, honoured the invitation by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This, he did, seamlessly in his undaunted spirit of patriotism and sense of responsibility.

Barr. Abia stated clearly in the Press Release that such invitation was normal and should not be construed as conviction.

According to him, “It is worth emphasizing here that this invitation has been extended to thousands of Nigerians, both the rich and the not-so-rich, political and corporate titans. An invitation, therefore, is not a conviction. But a section of the media, egged on by Mr. Emmanuel’s traducers and political adversaries, has made the invitation seem like he was convicted. Dispassionate minds need to note the elementary distinctions between an invitation and honouring same, and an arrest which demands some legal mechanics.”

Stephen Abia noted that: “Mr. Udom Emmanuel had since yesterday evening left the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to his home. He was not detained, it must be emphasized, as was reported yesterday by a section of the press. As a statesman, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is open to interactions within the confines of the law as one who has nothing to hide dreads no query.