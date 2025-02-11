UCH Power Outage: UI medical students protest as minister visits

Clinical Students of the University of Ibadan College of Medicine, on Monday, laid siege for the visit of Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to the University College Hospital (UCH), to protest power outage at the hospital.

The students expressed their grievances, saying they were tired of the over 100-day power outage at UCH.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, and the IBEDC management were at UCH over the lingering power outage during the protest.

SPONSOR AD

The students displayed placards with inscriptions such as “We are tired of 100 days of darkness; Save UCH” among others.

They insisted that the minister must find solution to the outage, which, they said, had disrupted their academic and clinical activities.

The Student Union President, Bolaji Aweda, said that the students demanded immediate restoration of power to UCH.

According to him, the 50 per cent waiver the government promised to tertiary healthcare institutions should be implemented.

The students also requested for an urgent reformation of the health sector among others.

In his response, the minister assured that the government and the UCH management team would look into the real issues and causes of the power outage.

Adelabu promised to proffer a permanent solution to the situation and that the institution would soon be reconnected by IBEDC.

NAN recalls IBEDC disconnected UCH from the national grid on Oct. 27 due to accumulated debts. NAN