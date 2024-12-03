UBEC trains Kano teachers on attitudinal change

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has launched an intensive training programme in Kano, focusing on attitudinal change among teachers and administrators as a critical factor for improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off event, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, highlighted the importance of transforming attitudes, particularly in smart schools, where the federal government has invested significantly to integrate modern educational technologies.

He noted that these efforts aim to equip Nigerian learners with the skills to compete with their international counterparts at the basic education level.

The training was organised in collaboration with the National Teachers Institute (NTI).

NTI Director General, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, expressed the institute’s readiness to train additional teachers to ensure widespread impact and pledged continued support for UBEC’s initiatives.

Professor Bashir Galadanci, National Coordinator of the UBEC Digital Resource Centre, underscored the necessity for attitudinal changes among teachers and administrators to maximize the programme’s success.

He also commended UBEC, under Dr. Bobboyi’s leadership, for its dedication to advancing Nigeria’s education sector.

The training programme, conducted in multiple locations, including Kano, Lafia, Ibadan, and Yola, trained 195 teachers from various smart schools nationwide.