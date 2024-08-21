UBEC to launch new model smart schools

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is set to unveil 12 new Model Smart Schools nationwide, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has…

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is set to unveil 12 new Model Smart Schools nationwide, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has announced.

In a statement, the National Coordinator of the UBEC Digital Resource Center, Prof. Bashir Galadanci, made the revelation during an interactive session with stakeholders of the UBE Smart Schools Programme at the DRC Complex, Kado, Abuja.

Galadanci, who represented the Executive Secretary, underscored the significance of the meeting which primarily focused on the proposed take-off of 12 new smart schools by September 2024.

He also noted the enormous advantages that can be accrued from the smart school initiative while expressing optimism for fruitful dialogue among stakeholders at all levels.

In her opening remarks, the head of the Capacity Development unit of the UBEC Digital Resource Center, Dr Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, articulated the aspirations of UBEC towards revolutionizing the basic education sector through utilizing progressive teaching/learning techniques such as the blended learning methodology which is expected to replace the traditional methods in the Smart Schools gradually.

Dr Hafsat solicited valuable inputs from the stakeholders and their insights to ascertain the state of preparedness of the smart schools to ensure their successful take-off.

The stakeholders present at the occasion include directors of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, desk officers overseeing smart schools across the states, UBEC state co-coordinators, and zonal directors.

The Universal Basic Education Commission has built 37 UBE Model Smart Schools, one in each state and the FCT. So far, the commission has rolled out 14 functional smart schools in different parts of the country.

The additional 12 Model Smart Schools, expected to commence academic activities in September 2024, will bring the total number of operational Smart Schools in Nigeria to 26.