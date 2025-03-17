UBEC to adopt PPP to strengthen basic education

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is to adopt public-private partnerships in its new strategic blueprint in delivering basic education services in the country.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, who stated this, said she had a series of meetings with the private sector including the Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh.

Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Garba during a meeting in Abuja with Oando Foundation, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the government and private sector in advancing basic education in Nigeria.

He said the discussions centred on strengthening private sector partnership in delivering basic education services, a key priority in UBEC’s new strategic blueprint.

The executive secretary, however, expressed commitment to reviewing the proposed framework by the private sector and to establish a platform for PPP and other sustainable models for private sector investment in advancing Nigeria’s basic education sector.

The Programme Manager of the Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, highlighted the foundation’s investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, teaching and learning materials provision, which she noted have contributed to improving access and education quality across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the discussions also explored potential collaborations with the Education Cluster of the Private Sector Advisory Group for the SDGs to drive increased private sector investment in education through innovative financing mechanisms.