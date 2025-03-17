UBEC to adopt PPP to strengthen basic education

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is to adopt public-private partnerships in its new strategic blueprint in delivering basic education services in the country.
Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, who stated this, said she had a series of meetings with the private sector including the Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh.
Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Garba during a meeting in Abuja with Oando Foundation, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the government and private sector in advancing basic education in Nigeria.
He said the discussions centred on strengthening private sector partnership in delivering basic education services, a key priority in UBEC’s new strategic blueprint.
- NAFDAC evacuates 100 truckloads of substandard medicines from markets
- NIGERIA DAILY: Why Thousands of Jobs Remain Vacant Despite High Unemployment Rate
The executive secretary, however, expressed commitment to reviewing the proposed framework by the private sector and to establish a platform for PPP and other sustainable models for private sector investment in advancing Nigeria’s basic education sector.
The Programme Manager of the Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, highlighted the foundation’s investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, teaching and learning materials provision, which she noted have contributed to improving access and education quality across Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the discussions also explored potential collaborations with the Education Cluster of the Private Sector Advisory Group for the SDGs to drive increased private sector investment in education through innovative financing mechanisms.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.