UBEC harps on significance of research in basic education

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has stressed the significance of research in critical areas of the basic…

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has stressed the significance of research in critical areas of the basic education sub-sector.

He stated this at a three-day workshop organised for members of the research project screening committee by the UBEC’s Digital Resource Center (DRC).

Dr Bobboyi also advocated research delivery in accordance with timelines, noting that strict adherence to specific timeliness in research will ensure the avoidance of cases of abandoned research.

Represented by the National Coordinator of the UBEC DRC, Professor Bashir Galadanci, Bobboyi said the workshop, which was designed to provide orientation and guidance to the screening committee members, was also meant to keep the participants abreast of the task before them and equip them with the requisite tools and information to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Speaking, the Head of the Research Unit, UBEC DRC, Dr Phebe Jato, noted that the inauguration of the screening committee marks the beginning of a milestone and a journey that will shape the future of research activities in the DRC.

She said the activities will also avail the DRC the opportunity to onboard the research screening committee members with the prerequisites and terms of engagement of the research project.

During the workshop, the committee members reviewed the research manual, policy document, and work plan respectively.

The workshop is essential to ensure that the screening committee members are well-prepared and aligned with the objectives of the research project and provide the opportunity for them to establish working relationships, clarify roles and responsibilities, and set the groundwork for future collaboration.

The committee is to oversee the selection and curation of research materials for the proposed Digital Resource Centre project.