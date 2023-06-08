UBEB: We’ve mapped out strategies to mop up Out-of-school Children in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB) has said it is adopting strategies to mop up out-of-school children from the streets…

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB) has said it is adopting strategies to mop up out-of-school children from the streets of Nigeria’s capital.

Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed, Chairman FCT UBEB, stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He said he would ensure every child acquires basic education in the capital city.

To achieve this, he said the board had activated community based engagement to ensure that communities work together with the board to talk to the parents and ensure that every child within the community is taken to school.

“There are a lot of out-of-school children, especially in this part of the world. You go to the street in the north, you see Almajiri roaming the streets in large numbers whereas the same age group are in the class, so it gives you a lot of restless night, ” he said.

He said his vision is that as far as FCT is concerned, they must do their best to mop out every child from the street and make sure they have basic education.

Speaking on the efforts towards addressing shortage of teachers in FCT, he said since assuming office, he had been working on the approval of over 1500 teachers into the system.

“Two years ago, we shortlisted but it was not approved, the issue has to do with Federal Character Commission, FCT administration but since I came in that has been settled and they assured us that within the next one or two weeks the names will be released,” he said.

He however, noted that they are not opening up new recruitment but that all they are doing now is to get the names, give them appointment letters and train them.

He said additional 1500 teachers will go a long way in addressing the shortage in schools.

