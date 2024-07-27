Ubah was a dedicated legislator – Senate 

The Senate has expressed shock over the demise of the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah. The news of Senator Ubah’s death broke in the…

The Senate has expressed shock over the demise of the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The news of Senator Ubah’s death broke in the early hours of Saturday, but details are still sketchy.

In a statement by its Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), the senate described the deceased as a dedicated and committed lawmaker.

Adaramodu said throughout his tenure in the Senate, Ubah demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole.

The Senate said Ubah was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Senator Uba was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large.

“Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Uba distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist. As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities.

“Through the Ifeanyi Uba Foundation, his philanthropic endeavors provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives.”

In his condolence message, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said: “Senator Ifeanyi Uba was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“The Nigeria Senate extends our deepest sympathies to Senator Uba’s family, friends, and constituents. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Anambra State. We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind.”