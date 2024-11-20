UBA to empower SMEs with wealth management strategies

As part of its unwavering commitment to deepen the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host yet another edition of its quarterly business series.

This edition of the business series, “Profit with Purpose, Business Continuity,” will be held on Thursday, November 21st 2024, by 12 PM (noon) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos.

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

SPONSOR AD

This edition seeks to showcase businesses that are resilient and have done well to succeed while enduring through generations, and adapting to political and economic changes.

Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including a prominent lawyer, award winning film director, and producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters whose work has significantly impacted Nigerian Cinema and theatre. Her recent film House of GA’A has achieved a major milestone, reaching Netflix’s Global 10 list for indigenous language films.

Other prominent entrepreneurs who will be on ground to give insightful tips are, Founder and Chief Executive of Asadtek Group Limited, Ghana; Dr. James Asare-Adjei; Award winning TV Personality & Multi Media Entrepreneur, Frank Edoho, Celebrated multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa and founder of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous premium coffee brand, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekena.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke on the upcoming workshop, said the vast knowledge and experience of the panellists, will give business owners more insight towards the importance of personal finance, wealth management and most importantly how to navigate the frailties of the harsh economy to ensure business growth.

“We know small businesses are vital to the growth and advancement of every economy, that is why at UBA, we constantly look for ways of ensuring that these business owners and operators are well-equipped to grow their businesses successfully,” he said.