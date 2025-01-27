Uba Sani: Why We Are Negotiating With Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has revealed reasons why his administration opted for peace deal with bandits unleashing terror in some parts of the state.

Kaduna has been under attacks by bandits who reign terror in some communities, especially in Chikun, Kagarko, Giwa, Kajuru, and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state, in addition to their attacks on other major highways.

Their onslaught had resulted in the loss of many lives and destruction of homes, farmlands and other property.

In a move to decimate their activities and restore peace in the state, the government has entered into a peace talk with the bandits.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, Sani said the decision to opt for dialogue was driven by people’s pleas for an end to the violence, especially residents severely affected by the violence.

“It is the people affected by the violence that called for the dialogue.

For example, the Emir of Birnin Gwari has come with his subjects calling for dialogue.

“When I asked his reason, he said our communities have been plagued by the scourge of banditry, resulting in tragic loss of lives and abduction of our people, for over a decade now, with no lasting solution in sight.”

The governor added that following the pleas, he met with critical stakeholders including the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu before finally deciding to initiate the peace deal.

He also stressed that the decision came after the bandits released 200 persons abducted in Giwa and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state, expressing optimism that the deal would restore peace in the state and enable farmers to return to their farms and businesses to bounce back.

Further speaking, the governor maintained that he’d rather negotiate with bandits than to lose a single resident of the state.

“I’d rather negotiate with bandits than to bear the weight of a single life lost in Kaduna. If not, I will be held accountable on the day of resurrection, having promised and sworn an oath.”

Asked if the state government had paid money to the bandits to facilitate the peace talk, the governor said, “I want to assure you that not a single naira was paid to them.”

He disclosed that the deal was done with support and collaboration from traditional and religious leaders, with negotiations spanning for six months before official announcement to the public.

On sustainability of the initiative, Sani allayed fears of possible betrayal, insisting that the bandits’ release of 200 abducted persons gave indication that the deal has come to stay.

“They have released our people and now farming and business activities have resumed. We will continue to pray, and I am assuring that the relative peace we are enjoying now will be sustained.” he added.

Sani’s decision to engage in dialogue marks a significant departure from the stance of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, who had consistently maintained that negotiating with bandits was not an option.

“We will not engage with bandits or kidnappers. Private citizens like clerics and clergymen can do so in their individual capacities, to preach to them and ask them to repent.”

“We also want them to repent but it is not our job to ask them to do so,’’ El-Rufa’i was reported to have said ng while speaking at an expended meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council and traditional rulers at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.