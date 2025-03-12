Uba Sani Vows To Complete Abandoned Road Project

Governor Uba Sani has flagged off the commencement of the Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Link Dual Carriage Road that was abandoned by the previous administration after 30% of the project was completed.

The Governor who performed the ceremony near the Kabala Costain link bridge on Wednesday, said that his administration has already mobilised the contractor to ensure that the remaining 70% of the project is completed in record time.

‘’This road is a vital artery that will connect the vibrant communities of Kaduna South to Kaduna North Local Government Areas,’’ adding that the project is more than an infrastructure, but a lifeline, channel for commerce and a pathway to opportunity.

According to him, the road will also serve as an alternative route for long distance travellers in the event of traffic congestion on other roads, thereby enhancing ‘’easy movement for those traveling from the north eastern and north western parts of the country to the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.’’

Governor Uba Sani recalled that he had promised the people of Kaduna State to construct 50 kilometres of road in all the 23 local governments, during his campaign tour as candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

‘’In the past 20 months, our administration has initiated over 78 road projects across Kaduna State, covering a total of approximately 775 kilometres. These projects are not just numbers; they represent the dreams and aspirations of our people.

‘’On December 24, 2024, we commissioned 21 of these road projects. We are steadily fulfilling our promises to the good people of Kaduna State. We are simultaneously transforming rural and urban poor communities that have often been overlooked. We understand that infrastructure is the backbone of development, and we will continue to prioritise projects that uplift our citizens and improve their quality of life.

The Governor praised the people of Kaduna State for the prevailing peace, adding that the state has not experienced any ethno-religious crisis in the last 22 months.

He emphasised the nexus between peace and development, adding that there can not be development without peace in any society.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency, Dr Abdullahi Baba Ahmed disclosed that outstanding debts related to the completed portion of the Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Dual Link Road road totalled N2.2 billion.

The Managing Director announced that Governor Uba Sani ‘’ has already approved and mobilised the contractor with more than half or 50% of the funds to complete this great project.’’

According to him, one of the primary reasons the previous administration abandoned this project in December 2022 was the significant geological challenges encountered during the construction phase.

‘’Soil investigations revealed that just beyond the existing bridge, they were faced with extremely poor soil conditions compounded by the heap of waste deposited by nearby streams and tributaries. This unsuitable material posed a serious threat to the structural integrity of the road,’’ he added.

‘’To address these issues, there are two main options: either extending the dual carriage bridge by 180 meters or stabilising the soil by excavating to a depth of six meters, which is roughly equivalent to a 2-storey building.

‘’This second option required specialized machinery to excavate the unsuitable soil and replace it with imported boulders in layers —a task that is both complex and resource-intensive. Unfortunately, due to these challenges, the project was left in limbo.

‘’However, I am proud to say that under the leadership of our able Governor, Senator Dr. Uba Sani, we are taking the bull by the horns and moving forward with this important project.

‘’The Governor has ensured that the contractors, Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited, are adequately mobilised with the necessary resources to overcome these challenges,’’ he added.