Uba Sani Signs Gender Responsive Procurement Policy

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has signed the Gender Responsive Procurement Policy, marking a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment.…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has signed the Gender Responsive Procurement Policy, marking a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment.

The visionary policy aligns with the Beijing Plan of Action, set 27 years ago, and reaffirms the governor’s dedication to inclusivity and gender equality.

According to the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sule Shu’aibu, SAN, the policy aims to leverage existing government processes to expand economic opportunities for women-owned and women-led businesses in Kaduna State.

He said by doing so, the state government seeks to bridge the fiscal gap for social development investments and empower women entrepreneurs.

“The policy reaffirms the state government’s commitment to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach all members of society, particularly women. It promotes inclusivity, enabling women to contribute effectively to the state’s growth and development process. This strategic move is a key economic empowerment strategy of the Kaduna State government, aligning with the state’s medium-term development plan”, he said.

Giving hint on the expected outcome of the move, the legal luminary stressed that “it is a collaborative ecosystem where government agencies, private sector, and development partners will align with this policy, providing expanded opportunities for women in Kaduna State.”