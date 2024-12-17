Uba Sani Signs Budget of Sustaining Rural Transformation

Governor Uba Sani has signed the 2025 budget of Sustaining Transformation and Inclusive Development, ten days after he presented the draft proposal to Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The budget focused on rural development and the total sum is N790,439,580,083 budget.

The sum earmarked for capital expenditure and recurrent expenditure is N551,582,867, 194 and N238,856,712,888.86 respectively.

Speaking after signing the budget on Monday, the Governor commended Kaduna State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the 2025 within 10 days of presenting the proposed appropriation bill.

The Governor said that the legislature had invited all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to defend their budget proposals and the sessions were robust but at the end of the day, the 2025 budget was passed.

“Here in Kaduna State, I can say without fear of contradiction that we have the best House of Assembly in the country. If you look at the members, there are APC and PDP legislators but they have relegated politics and are only focusing on governance. For me, this is highly commendable.

“About ten days ago, I was at the House of Assembly chambers where I presented our 2025 budget proposal. All the MDAs were invited and they defended their budgets. I was following the debate and I can say it was one of the most thorough budget defence in the history of Kaduna State.

“The legislators passed the appropriation bill within ten days. This is something that I will continue to be proud of. Apart from the budget, the number of motions, and bills they have sponsored, I can say that this is the best state assembly.

“As a former Senator who has the highest number of bills during the last senate, I sponsored more that 32 bills, so there is nobody that can give our law makers that credit better than me,’’ he added.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Right Hon Yusuf Liman, said that the signing of the 2025 budget by the Governor marks an important milestone in the activities of the Assembly.

According to him, the budget proposal underwent thorough scrutiny before it was passed by the legislators.

He thanked the Governor for working closely with the Assembly to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

“The determination of the Uba Sani-led administration to create an enabling environment for developmental projects across the state can never be overemphasized,’’ he said.

The Speaker noted that Governor Uba Sani had not only continued with some abandoned projects ‘’but have also initiated commendable ones,’’ adding that his commitment to rural development is noteworthy.

Giving a breakdown of the 2025 budget, the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed Morovia, said that Education got the largest chunk of the budget 26%, Health has 16 % while Public Infrastructure and Agriculture have 13% and 9.5% respectively.

According to him, the sectoral allocations reflect the administration’s emphasis on human capital development and agriculture.

“This is the second budget of His Excellency and he has prioritized Agriculture. While we have 7% in this current year, in 2025 agriculture will have 9. 5% because of the impact that Agriculture has made.

“His Excellency has said that 42% of our GDP is from Agriculture and I’m sure that if we maintain this tempo, it will be higher by next year,’’ the Commissioner promised.