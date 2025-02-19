Uba Sani Reinstates Fifth Chukker’s Land Titles

Governor Uba Sani is committed to creating a conducive business environment that encourages investment and economic growth in Kaduna State, to create jobs and improve its Internally Generated Revenue.

The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), Dr Bashir Ibrahim Garba who made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, disclosed that the Governor has been reinstating land titles that were revoked by the previous administration.

Dr Garba further disclosed that the Governor has reinstated the four land titles of Fifth Chukker Resort Limited which the previous administration had revoked, underscoring his commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment in Kaduna State.

Fifth Chucker Polo and Country Club is located along Jos road, with a vast and serene environment, which hosts a number of polo matches, tournaments and events that attract international spectators.

The Director General also conveyed the government’s determination to address ongoing land and property disputes while establishing an efficient land administration system that effectively serves the needs of the people.

Dr. Garba expressed optimism that these reinstatements would facilitate the resolution of additional revocations that were executed without due process in the past.

He emphasized that addressing these issues would significantly contribute to establishing a business-friendly atmosphere for investors and other stakeholders, thereby promoting rapid socio-economic development in Kaduna State.

The DG further advised residents of Kaduna to remain law abiding and exercise patience as the administration implements land reforms that are centred on the people’s welfare.