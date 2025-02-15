Uba Sani Receives PDP, LP Decampees In Southern Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani has received over 22 political heavyweights from theb opposition parties and their supporters, at the All Progressives Party(APC) zonal rally which held at Kafanchan on Friday.

The event which held New Choice Hall, was witnessed by thousands of APC supporters from Southern Kaduna and political stalwarts from across the state, who passed a vote of confidence on the Uba Sani administration.

The decampees comprised serving and former federal legislators, as well as lawmakers from Kaduna State House of Assembly, former Council Chairmen, State party chairmen and flagbearers of opposition parties.

Those who left the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) include Sen Danjuma Laar, the immediate past senator representing zone 3, Godfrey Ali Gaiya, a former House of Representatives member and Ado Dogo Audu, three-time member of the House of Representatives.

The representative of Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna Magaji and Donatus K Mathew, another member of the House of Representatives, representing Kaura federal constituency, also defected to APC.

State legislators like Henry Marah Zakarieh, representing Jaba constituency, Samuel Kambai koza from Zango constituency and Barrister Emmanuel Kantiok of Zonkwa constituency have also cross carpeted to APC.

Former Council Chairman of Jemaa Local Government, Mikiah Tokwak, ex Vice Chairman Sunday Baba and ex Chairman of Kauru Local Government, Paul Wani are now in APC.

Similarly, former PDP Chairman in Kagarko Local Government, Shehu Tafarke, ex NNPP state Chairman Ben Kure and his successor, Nuhu Audu, including the state chairman of Labour Party Isah Ciroma are now APC members.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Uba Sani explained that APC is now taking over Southern Kaduna which used to the political enclave of PDP, because his administration is anchored on justice.

According to the Governor, he is abiding to the oath of his office by being just to every segment of Kaduna State, irrespective of party affiliation or ethno-religious background.

Governor Uba Sani emphasised that after election, politics should take the back seat while governance takes the centre stage, adding that that is the hallmark of leadership.

The Governor said that the focus of his administration is to bring about peaceful coexistence in order to achieve even development, arguing that if there is no peace there will be no development.

He said that the President Bola Tinubu is pleased with what is happening in Kaduna State, as he wants the state to be a model of peaceful coexistence and that is why he has been supporting it.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed that President Tinubu told him three days ago, that the Kaduna Light Rail project and the Kwoi-Kafanchan road are in the 2025 budget.