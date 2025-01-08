Uba Sani Reaffirms Support For Military Operations

Governor Uba Sani has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to support security operations in Kaduna State in order to achieve lasting peace for sustainable development.

The Governor who commended the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state, urged them to “remain vigilant and sustain the onslaught against bad elements.”

Governor Uba Sani made these remarks during the 2024 Base Socio-Cultural activities which held at the Nigerian Airforce Base in Kaduna on Saturday, where he was Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the event, the Governor particularly commended the Nigerian Airforce personnel for executing the military operations in the North West geopolitical zone and for maintaining a very cordial civilian-military relations with residents.

He explained the vital role of cultural diversity in the country and praised the Airforce for promoting national values and unity through celebrations, adding that the gathering demonstrated the strong bond between Government and security agencies in Kaduna State.

According to the Governor, ”the Base Socio-Cultural activities is a platform for fostering comradeship amongst personnel and celebrating our diversity as the cultural performances showcased Nigeria’s rich heritage.”

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, praised the organisers of the event for highlighting the nation’s unity in diversity.

Senior military officers that graced the occasion include the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi and the General Officer Commanding 1st Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Mayirenso Saraso

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and other distinguished personalities were also at the event.