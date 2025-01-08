Uba Sani marks birthday with torrents of donations to orphanages, hospitals

The Executive Govenor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani marks his 54th birthday anniversary with donation of food and other essential commodities worth millions of Naita to orphanages in Kaduna.

The governor also dolled out cash donations to hundreds of patients on admission at four of the most populated pubic hospitals in Kaduna metropolis to assuage the burden of medical bills..

Gov. Sani distributed the items through his foundation, the Uba Sani Foundation in Kaduna, describing it as his own way of expressing gratitude to Allah for the uncountable blessings he received over the last 54 years of his existence.

“The orphans are dear to my heart, So I’m doing this gesture to put smile on their faces to ensure that they celebrate the New Year in joy Iike everyone else”, said Governor Sani.

He prayed Allah to grant the patients full recovery, urging them to utilise the cash donation for the purpose it was given to them. .

The Executive Director of the Uba Sani Foundation, Mallam Ibrahim Dan Halilu, who presented the donations, said that the Foundation organized the outreach to orphanage homes and hospitals to celebrate with its Chairman who clocked 54 years on 31st December 2024.

He stated that the Foundation has been offering such kind of assistance to orphans and sick persons since it’s inception in 2018.

He thanked the governor for making fund available to conduct the outreach, W hi which covered six orphanage homes and four hospitals in Kaduna metropolis and environs.

Items distributed include perboiled rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, Seasoning cubes, pomade, soap and Sanitary pad.

Among the beneficiaries are Umm Aytam Marayu Foundation, Unguwar Dosa Al-Ihsan Orphanage, Nassarawa; Adonai Orphans and Widows Home, Kakuri; Naphtali Orphanage Home, Gonin Gora; Al-Hayat Foundation and Madrasah Rigachikun, and Kano Road Rehab Centre.

Others are Barau Teaching Hospital; Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun Wada; Kawo General Hospital; and Rigasa General Hospital.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the governor for the donation, and prayed Allah to grant him long life and sound health to continue the good work.

They further pray for a successful tenure and Allah’s protection for the governor.

The two day Outreach featured orphans chanting happy birthday songs for the governor and prayers by patients at the four health facilities who received the financial assistance.