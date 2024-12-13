Uba Sani: Information Key To Economic Revival

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the National Council on Information and National Orientation has a strategic role to play in Nigeria’s economic revival efforts.

The Governor charged the council to ‘’mobilize Nigerians to selflessly contribute to the Rescue Mission of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.’’

He said this when the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, led a delegation to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, as part of the 48th edition of the National Council of Information and National Orientation meeting holding in Kaduna .

Speaking during the courtesy call, Governor Sani noted that another major task before the Council ‘’ is how to frontally tackle the degeneration of moral values in Nigeria,’’ adding that ‘’moral rejuvenation is key to reinventing our country and placing it on the path to sustainable growth and development.’’

According to him, the theme of the 48th Edition of the National Council Meeting on Information and National Orientation “Enhancing Public Information Management for Inclusive Governance: Renewed Hope in Focus” is well thought out.

‘’Government is about the people. We are servants of the people. We must therefore ensure we involve the people in our decision making processes. Our information management system must be structured in a way that information will reach different audiences, thereby raising their consciousness and eliciting support for government’s policies, programmes and projects,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Minister thanked the governor for taking time out of his busy schedule to receive the delegation.

He praised the Governor for calming the polity, adding that ‘’everybody appears to belong to the same family.’’

According to Malagi, the voices of dissent that were heard in Kaduna during previous administrations have disappeared, adding that ‘’we are happy with the way the Governor is managing the state because once Kaduna sneezes, the nation catches cold.’’