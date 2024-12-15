Uba Sani flags off Rebuilding Of Historic Mosque 

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has thanked those who donated generously to the rebuilding of the Malam Abdulkarim Juma’at Mosque Zaria and he urged others to donate towards the actualisation of the project.

The Governor who commended Alhaji AbdulSamad Isyaka Rabiu whose was the chief launcher, also thanked other donors at the groundbreaking of the reconstruction of the mosque on Sunday.

Governor Uba Sani reminded people that donating to the rebuilding of the mosque will benefit them in the hereafter.

It will be recalled that the 187 year old Malam Abdulkarim Juma’at Mosque caved in August 2023 where six people lost their lives and 10 others sustained injuries on August 11, 2023.

A committee was set up to raise money for rebuilding the mosque in October last year, where over N2 billion was realised.

Speaking at the groundbreaking on Sunday, Governor Uba Sani promised that the project will be completed in the next one and half years by the grace of God.

Governor Uba Sani noted that people of goodwill from far and near have responded promptly to the appeal for funds to rebuild the historic mosque.

“The speed and manner in which people responded is a testament to the high esteem in which this great monument is held and the place of religion in our personal and national life,” he pointed out.

The Governor praised the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali for his inspirational leadership since the tragic incident occurred, adding that the Royal Father has been “working round the clock to ensure that a befitting edifice is erected here.”

According to the Governor, “today therefore marks the beginning of the journey of restoration.”