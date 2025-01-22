Uba Sani Complies With Court Order, Reinstates Chief of Piriga

Governor Uba Sani has reinstated His Highness, Mr. Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, as the substantive Chief of Piriga Chiefdom in Lere local government, in compliance with the judgement delivered by the Industrial Court in Kaduna.

Speaking at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday before handing Mr Zamuna his appointment letter, the Governor said that his administration believes in the rule of law, due process and justice.

It will be recalled that the National Industrial Court in Kaduna nullified the removal and deposition of Chief Jonathan Zamuna as Chief of Piriga on June 14, 2024 and stated that the action ‘’is null and void.’’

It also issued an order ‘’ restoring the claimant to his appointment and office as the Chief of Piriga Chiefdom in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State with all his salaries, allowances and entitlements and benefits of the office thereof.’’

Governor Uba Sani who congratulated the new Chief on his reinstatement, advised him to treat all the people in his Chiefdom equally, without ethno-religious discrimination.

According to the Governor, his administration gives equal opportunities to all citizens and he urged Chief Zamuna to follow suit, adding that it is the will of God to have created people differently but placed them in same geographic location.

‘’I am sure you have had time to reflect on the past. Lessons from the past help in strengthening us and making us better leaders. You now have a unique opportunity to serve your people with dedication, courage and compassion,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani maintained that the reinstatement is a solemn moment for his Government and the people of Kaduna State, adding that ‘’it affords us the opportunity to reflect deeply on our past actions and how they have impacted positively or negatively on our State.’

Posing rhetorical questions, he asked whether ‘’our actions fostered peace and understanding or deepened divisions in our State? Going forward, what must we as individuals, leaders or groups do to sustain the prevailing peace in Kaduna State?’’

‘’Our administration stands for the rule of law, due process and justice. That is why we did not waste time in complying with the judgement of the Kaduna State Industrial Court on the reinstatement of the Chief of Piriga Chiefdom,’’ he said.

The Governor reiterated that his administration has refocused Kaduna State and placed it on the path to sustainable growth and development.

‘’Despite huge challenges, we are extending socioeconomic infrastructure to the 23 local governments of Kaduna State. We are investing heavily in Education, Health, and Agriculture.

‘’ Through our social intervention programmes, we have been bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State. We have been nurturing citizens engagements through the holding of Town Hall Meetings and strategic consultations with the Kaduna Elders Forum, religious and traditional leaders, as well as youth and women groups,’’ he added.

Responding, the Chief of Piriga thanked Governor Uba Sani for reinstating him to his throne, adding that there are 12 ethnic nationalities in his Chiefdom and they are all living in peace.

He described the Governor as a blessing to Kaduna State, adding that his leadership is characterised by ‘’less rancour, less acrimony, less agitation, less bandit attacks.’’

The Chief exhorted all citizens to assist the Governor in moving the state forward, in his effort to provide even development to all parts of Kaduna State, adding that he is already moving Piriga Chiefdom forward.